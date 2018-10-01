State of the vineyard is society theme

The everyday issues facing Washington grape growers will be the focus of the annual meeting of the Washington State Grape Society being held Nov. 15-16 at the Grandview Church of the Nazarene, 500 N. Elm St.

The 2018 Walter J. Clore Award and the Lloyd H. Porter Award winners will be awarded on Thursday Nov. 15.

The program will focus irrigation management, insect and diseases management, managing aging vines, smoke taint, piecework laws and industry updates.

As a part of the meeting, Washington State Pesticide re-certification credits will be available.

Registration is now open for the two-day event, which includes a trade show. Exhibitor opportunities are still available, society ag association management spokesperson Kim Hatch said.

Attendee, sponsorships, exhibitor registration may be made by emailing khatch@agmgt.com. or by calling 509-585-5460.

