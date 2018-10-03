ADA compliant restroom added to school

More than 40 years ago, buildings were seldom constructed with consideration for people with disabilities.

That was true when Sunnyside Christian Elementary was built.

But, the school now has a restroom built to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

The Sunnyside Christian Schools Foundation funded the project, which was completed by local contractors Mountain States Construction and Kinter Electric.

The restroom was unveiled last Wednesday, and a gathering of those involved in the project was organized for the unveiling.

“It’s a family restroom,” Jay Hester, who is a member of the foundation board, said.

“We converted a ball closet into an ADA compliant restroom,” he said, opening the door to the restroom now located conveniently inside the gym doors.