Area women awarded scholarships

The Alpha Lambda Chapter, Washington State, Alpha Sigma State of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society has chosen six women to receive scholarships this fall.



Our group raised the monies by selling cookies, having a silent auction at Christmas, and participating in a fun night of bingo in the spring, chapter President Joanne Vining said.

“Our cookie sale is organized by Gail Boose and order forms are placed in as many local schools as possible. We sold more than 1000 cookies last spring, she said.



The recipients of the scholarships are: Leah Diddens, Sunnyside; Jaylan Funk, Prosser; Ana Marquez, Grandview; Madison Marro, Sunnyside; Alyson Spidle, Sunnyside; and Rylee Suhadolnik, Prosser.



These students were invited to the chapter’s first fall meeting on Sept. 10, but some were unable to attend because of their schedules.



Those attending were: Leah Diddens who is Sunnyside, student teaching at Washington Elementary, Sunnyside,4th Grade; Alyson Spidle, Sunnyside, student teaching at Chase Middle School, Spokane, 8th Grade; and Ana Marquez, Grandview, student teaching at Arthur H. Smith School, Grandview, 3rd Grade.

Each of them spoke for a few minutes to explain where they were doing their student teaching and their progress in completing their degree.



“We appreciate those students taking time to visit our meeting and allowing the rest of the group to get to know our recipients of the scholarships,” Vining said.

The State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma also has a state scholarship for women educators for study in an advanced degree or specialized area called the Rachel Royston Permanent Scholarship Foundation.