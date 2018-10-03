Children’s showcase is Friday and Saturday

The Prosser School District and Missoula Children’s Theatre present “The Secret Garden” at the Princess Theatre with performances on this Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets will be sold at the door at a cost of $7 for adults and $3 for K-12 students. Children not yet in school will be admitted free.

“The Secret Garden” was conceived and written by Michael McGill. The music and lyrics are also by McGill.

The production, an original Missoula Children’s Theatre rendition, is a joyful retelling of a story of hope and celebration and all good things in life.

Mistress Mary Quite Contrary embarks on a journey from India to her uncle’s home in England.

Along the way, she makes friends with the hilarious Canadian Geese and the colorful Giant Bugs that rock.

In time, she learns to appreciate everything around her, including the Moor Animals and the helpful Fireflies. Add to that, a good healthy dose of caring, and what happens? Colin, Martha, Archibald – well, the whole household – begin to enjoy the return of health and happiness in a garden carefully tended…until it blossoms once more.