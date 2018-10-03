Dinner tackles topic of death

Death as dinner conversation? You bet.

An event at Gasperetti’s Gourmet Restaurant in Yakima is taking place on Oct. 13 to focus on the important topic.

Death over Dinner and Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care is teaming up to launch a community-wide movement to encourage Americans to have the most important dinner party of their life.

How people end their lives is the most important and costly conversation Americans are not having, and Death over Dinner is focused on bringing this conversation to the forefront.

The platform is designed as an uplifting adventure that transforms a seemingly difficult conversation into one of empowerment.

“Our hope is this dinner will break down barriers, promote meaningful conversations, and transform attendees into feeling empowered about their own end-of-life decisions,” Community Outreach Coordinator at Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care Lisa Kapuza said.

Oct. 13 is World Hospice and Palliative Care Day, a unified day of action to celebrate and support hospice and palliative care in the world.

The 6-8 p.m. dinner event is for those 21 and older. The cost is $50 per person or $25 per student.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://heartlinkshospice.org/calendar/death-over-dinner/ or visit the “Death over Dinner” on Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care’s Facebook page.