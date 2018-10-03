“A MOTHER GROWS MORE PRECIOUS WITH TIME.”

Our precious Mom, Grandma, Great and Great-Great Grandma, Sister, Aunt, and Cousin was taken into her Heavenly Father’s loving arms on Sept. 30, 2018.

We will miss her love, smiles, humor, and kindness but know she is in a home we can only begin to imagine and look forward to experiencing one day!

Gertrude Bos Van Belle Chadwick was born to Ralph and Cornelia Kay Bos April 14, 1917 (Yes - she was 101 years 5 months and 16 days old!) She was the 8th of 9 children.

In 1935 she married Archie (Art) Van Belle, and together, they worked to create their dream — a home and farm from sagebrush land on the Roza for their family. They remained on that farm for most of their married life raising their seven children. Family was so important to her and dad. She was home when the kids arrived from school often greeting them with freshly baked biscuits, to find out about their day, to help with a project, or to drive them to events.

Art and Gertrude were devoted to the education of their kids and others and were instrumental in the founding of the Sunnyside Christian School. She volunteered many hours of her time doing whatever she could to help the school from painting and wallpapering to driving bus, from preparing lunches to working in the library. This continued to be a big part of her life through her Grand and Great Grandchildren’s education. She was a faithful family cheerleader attending hundreds of basketball, baseball and volleyball games, annual Christmas and music recitals, piano recitals and anything else to support and encourage her brood.

Her kitchen table served as the coffee shop for all of dad’s farm friends. Gertrude was a lifelong member of the Sunnyside CRC and served on many committees. Mom loved people and she enjoyed serving them and making their day better. She was a hard worker who always had a list of things she wanted to accomplish. She traveled fast — whether walking or driving.

A friend once joked “It takes three to see her — one says Here she comes, one says there she is and the last says there she goes” — this often brought a chuckle to her family.

Art passed away in 1982 at the age of 70, after 47 years of marriage. Mom was blessed to meet another wonderful man and in 1988, married Kenneth Chadwick.

Together they enjoyed their years together with lots of travel and continued support of family activities. Kenneth quickly became Grandpa Ken and was loved by all until his death in 2001.

Our family was so blessed by this wonderful strong woman who had an abundance of love, time, and care for each and every one of us. When you were in her presence, even until shortly before her death, she always made you feel special. We are so thankful to have been raised in a home based in the faith, love and grace of our Lord and Savior.

Gertrude is survived by her children son Cliff and Esther Van Belle; daughters Carla and Dick Dixon, Hazel and Fred Schutt, Berti and Tim Stewart, Trudi and Dana Barg.

Her family grew through births and marriages to 122 including 35 Grandchildren, 53 Great Grandchildren, and 20 Great-Great Grandchildren with No. 21 due to join us Dec. 30, her older sister and best friend Alice Schilperoort (celebrating her 103rd birthday this month) and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is also survived by Kenneth’s sisters Faith, Donna and Judy and sons Gary and Ron Chadwick and families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Archie and Kenneth, sons and daughters-in-law Leroy and Viki Van Belle and Dale and Debby Van Belle; great grandson J.J (John) Stoker; sister Jeanne (Bill) Bosman and brothers: Ed (Gladys) Simon (Flora), David, John (Blanche), Jake (Mae), and Reynard Bos along with several nieces and nephews.

Mom you will be missed. We will always carry a bit of you in our hearts! Thank you for your love and devotion!

The family wishes to thank Berti and Tim for the wonderful loving care they gave mom in their home for the last four years of her life. Memorials in Gertrude’s memory may be made to the Sunnyside Christian School, KC Help of the Tri-Cities, or a charity of your choice.

Viewing and visitation will be Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, Wash. Graveside Service will be Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, Wash. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church.

