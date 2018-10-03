Grandview schools staff hoop it up

A fundraiser for the Grandview class of 2020 on Monday night was a huge success.

More than 500 people attended a mini tournament, pitting staff from each of the schools and the district office against one another.

The event resulted in more than $1,127 raised to benefit the current junior class, which will be responsible for organizing prom next spring.

The tournament started with half-court games between the district office and McClure Elementary staff, and Harriet Thompson Elementary against Smith Elementary staff.

The district office won 16-10, and Harriet Thompson won 11-10.

In the second round of the bracket, Grandview High School staff defeated the district office, 17-12; and Harriet Thompson beat the staff of Grandview Middle School, 15-14.

A quarter-final between the High School and Harriet Thompson teams ended 18-14 in favor of the High School, placing them in a semi-final against the district office.

The district office staff had to make its way through a consolation bracket, defeating Smith, 20-14, and the Middle School, 18-17. In the third game within the bracket, Harriet Thompson lost 13-17 to the district office.

The district office won the semi-final against the High School, 20-13, but the teams had to battle through another game due to tied records. The district office, again, prevailed by a score of 7-5 for bragging rights.