Credit: Harrison Middle School
Harrison Middle School September Students of the Month are, front row, left to right: Angel Escamilla. Soraida Ruiz, Damon Landaverde, Alfredo Mendoza, Eli Fernandez and Jose Verdin; second row: Edgar Casas, Gladys Celaya, Brielle Olivarez, Thania Marin, Roxanna Caridad, Joaquin Garibay and Lory Estudillo; third row: Ramses Garcia, Naphthaly Pena, Esequiel Perez, Adan Gomez, Artemio Verduzco, Jessica Marin, and Madisyn Simmons; back row: Olga Gonzalez, Yulissa Licea, Miquel Garcia Cris Lopez, Keevin Gutierrez and Alexa Perez. Not pictured is Edgar Barcenas.
September Students of the Month
