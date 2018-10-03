Homecoming week activity line-up told

Homecoming dance ticket sales are under way at Grandview High School, signaling that homecoming week is fast approaching.

The Greyhounds celebrate Homecoming Oct. 8-12. The theme is Road Trip, so all dress up days feature travel clothes for trips from Seattle to Grandview, with stops on Orlando and Honolulu.

The popular macho man volleyball game is Monday, and the homecoming parade is Wednesday, followed by the powder puff football game at Rich Leenhouts Stadium.

The Greyhounds face off against Wapato on Friday night, to be followed by the dance.

Meanwhile, Sunnyside High School celebrates Homecoming 2018 the week of Oct. 15-20.

Oct. 15 has been set aside for macho man volleyball, and a soccer match is Oct. 16 with a superhero theme.

The traditional parade is Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Grizzly girls’ powder puff game at 7 p.m.

Thursday’s volleyball match will have a safari theme.

Friday, the Grizzlies host Wenatchee.

The homecoming dance s at the high school from 9 p.m. to midnight Oct. 20. The SHS seniors will honor the class of 1994 during the assembly and at the football game.

Dress-up days at SHS will be PJ day on Monday, super hero on Tuesday, movie characters on Wednesday and safari/ tourist clothing on Thursday.