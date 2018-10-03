Legislation intent to save children

John Clark’s sad letter about the death of a child, tells of every parent’s nightmare and begs the question, how can we prevent it?

(‘Deaths are unnecessary’ by John Clark, Daily Sun, Sept. 24, 2018) Certainly, all of us being more focused and alert behind the wheel would help.



Imagine this loss being multiplied every day by 15,000… That’s the number of children under five who die every day from mostly preventable causes.



Fortunately, Washington Reps. are doing something about it: joining over 200 members of Congress from all parties to cosponsor the Reach Every Mother and Child Act to help end these 5 million plus deaths every year.



Thanks to Rep. Reichert for introducing this legislation, Rep. Newhouse and all but one of the other members of our House delegation for cosponsoring it, along with Senator Cantwell.

While we can’t bring back the departed with our thoughts and prayers, we can make a difference by contacting those who represent us in Congress, asking them to get this life-saving bill onto the floor and passed.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish