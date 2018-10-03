Meryl Owen, 70, Prosser, died Sept. 28, 2018, in Prosser.

She was born Aug. 11, 1948, in Salem, Mo.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.