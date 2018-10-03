Credit: Pioneer Elementary School
Pioneer Elementary School September Student of the Month are, front row, from left to right: Isabella Bermudez, Patricia Herrera, Shirley Roque-Villanueva, Sophia Meraz, Alexander Rodriguez-Chavez, Tania Soberanes-Gomez, Mariah Aguilar, Katie Robles, Eduardo Jimenez and Angel Borja; second row: Sergio Rangel, Arianna Perez, Areli Marquez-Briones, Ethan Perales, Jordan Condie, Ayleen Casas-Calvillo, Diego Puente, Jocelyn Saavedra and Cristal Gonzalez; back row: Andrew Cardenas, Autiana Fernandez, Francisco Gomez, Ingrid Rangel, Aiden Sanchez, Annie Kannely, Gavin Montelongo, Madeline Kannely and Ricardo Mondragon. Not pictured are Jose Hernandez-Hilario, Ryan Farias-Jimenez, Victor Cerda-Negrete, Damian Velasquez and Lyra Ramirez.
September Student of the Month
