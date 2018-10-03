Police Logs

GRANDVIEW POLICE

september 28

Resident complaint East Third Street.

Animal Problem on Ash Street.

Animal Problem on East Nicka Road.

Parking Problem on Birch Street.

Parking Problem West 5th Street.

Parking Problem on Grandridge Road.

Trespassing on Elm Street and Cornell Road.

Non-injury crash on Wolfe Lane.

Fire Brush Grass on West Main Street. Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Utility Problem on Ash Street.

Assist agency on Lemley Road.

Court order violation on Grandridge Road.

Intoxication on Grandridge Road.



Attempt To locate West 5th Street.

SEPTEMBER 29

Theft on East Wine Country Road.





Business alarm on West Second Street.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Court order violation on West Second Street.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Obstructing on South Euclid Road.

Non-injury crash on Avenue F.

Welfare check on North Euclid Road.

Noise complaint on East Third Street.

Traffic Hazard on West Fourth Street and Avenue C.

Hit-and-run crash on South Euclid Road.

Unsecure premises on West Wine Country Road.

september 30

Traffic Stop on West Wine Country Road and Avenue A.



Wanted person on West Second Street.

GRANGER POLICE

september 28

Welfare Check on Bailey Avenue.

Suspicious activity Fourth Street.

Welfare Check on LaPierre Road.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.



Assist agency on East Mentzer and Avenue.

Business alarm on East First Street.

Burglary on Mark Avenue.



september 29

Welfare Check on LaPierre Road.

Theft on Bailey Avenue.

Theft on Mark Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Liberty Avenue and Fourth Avenue.

Traffic stops on Main Street.

Assist agency on East E Street

September 30

Suspicious activity on Cherry Hill Road.

Utility Problem on Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on Cherry Hill Road.

PROSSER POLICE

september 21

Traffic collision at Prosser High School in the 1200 block of Prosser Avenue.

Animal complaint in the 300 block of Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity reported in the 100 block of Merlot Drive.

september 22

Animal Complaint reported at Best Western in the 200 block of Merlot Drive.

Officers assisted the Benton County Sheriff’s Department with traffic control during a DUI rollover on SR 221.

Officers noticed a tree branch that had fallen and was blocking the roadway in the 800 block of Market Street.

Traffic stop at the intersection of CR 12 and Albro Road.

Traffic stop in the 700 block of Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop at the intersection of Wine Country Road and Chardonnay Avenue.

september 23

Traffic stop at the intersection of Merlot Drive and Wamba Road.

Assault reported in the 1700 block of Highland Drive.

Auto theft reported in the 400 block of Petra Avenue.

Traffic stop at the intersection of Merlot Drive and Chardonnay Avenue.

Traffic stop at the intersection of Wine Country Road and SR 22.

september 24

Missing child reported in the 1000 block of Alexander Court.

Officers assisted the Benton County Sheriff’s Department with a school incident.

september 25

Traffic collision at the intersection of Market Street and Park Ave.

Theft reported in the 2100 block of Wine Country Road.

Officers received report that a vehicle stolen a few days prior had been in the 400 block of Petra Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the Benton County Courthouse in Prosser for a male who had 5 active warrants.

september 26

Officers responded to a non-injury vehicle collision at the intersection of Highland Drive and Mercer Court.

Lewd conduct reported at Grant Street Park in the 1600 block of Grant Avenue.

Officers responded to a non-injury vehicle collision at the intersection of Wine Country Road and Gap Road.

Traffic stop at the intersection of Gap Road and Albro Road.

september 27

Officers, Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy and K9 Deputy executed a search warrant on an impounded vehicle from a few days prior.

Report received of a slippery substance on the roadway of Merlot Drive.

Fuel theft reported near the intersection of Alexander Court and Highland Drive.

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

September 26

Jesse Alanis, DOB: 9/14/93; Sunnyside, reckless driving.

Rigoberto O. Marias, DOB: 12/14/71; Prosser, reckless driving,

Glenda J. Minjarez, DOB: 6/7/66; Sunnyside, hit and run- unattended.

september 27

Corrine Rodriguez, DOB: 1/27/61; Toppenish, second degree theft, shoplifting.

Orlando Patina Jr., DOB: 1/16/90; Sunnyside, third degree malicious mischief.

Jacob J. Solis, DOB: 12/4/90; Patterson, third degree malicious mischief.

Gared L. Lewis, DOB: 2/26/84; Sunnyside, two counts of prohibited activity in the city park.

Katrina Lopez, DOB 5/31/96; Sunnyside, fourth degree domestic violence assault, third degree malicious mischief-physical damage.

Gabriela Gonzalez Garcia, DOB: 3/3/92; Sunnyside, two counts of second degree theft state lottery violation.

Miquel A. Lopez, DOB: 8/6/90; Grandview, probation violation.

Antonio Sanchez Jr., DOB: 7/3/93; Sunnyside, fourth degree assault.

Joshua Herrera Santo, DOB: 11/14/91; Sunnyside, two counts of state lottery violations.

Jesus C. Martinez, DOB: 6/12/82; Yakima, driving while licenses suspended.

September 28

Gabriel Robledo-Perez, DOB 10/16/83; Sunnyside, driving with no valid identification. Driving while under the influence.

Male juvenile DOB: 2/12/02; unknown residence. Reckless driving.

Peter D. Cody, DOB: 8/5/98; Zillah, U.S. Marshall hold.

Alejandro Medina, DOB: 11/4/80; Selah, driving while license suspended.

Christopher Short, DOB: 10/3/89; Deer Park, hold for Selah.

September 29

Regina M. Pena, DOB: 12/13/76; Sunnyside, fourth degree assault.

Erika Reyes, DOB: 1/2/98; Sunnyside, fourth degree assault.

september 30

Tommy L. Privett, DOB: 1/7/69; Sunnyside, fourth degree assault, third degree malicious mischief, physical damage.

October 1

Courney N. Cortez, DOB: 12/21/90, Granger, third degree theft.

SUNNYSIDE fire

SEPTEMBER 27

Citizen Assist on Saul Road. Lift assist.

Citizen Assist on North 16th St. Life assist.



Aid call on South Sixth Street. No transport.

Aid call on Buena Road, Zillah. Patient transported to a Toppenish hospital.

SEPTEMBER 28

Aid call to South 16th St. No transport.

Aid call on South 11th St. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call to West Riverside Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Automatic alarm on East Yakima Valley. False alarm.

Aid call to Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call to Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to Outlook Road.

Transport to Yakima from Tacoma Avenue.

Motors vehicle accident on East Lincoln Ave. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call ton Cemetery Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Citizen assist on South Fourth Street.

Motor vehicle collision on State Route 22 and South Satus Road. Cancelled.

SEPTEMBER 29

Automatic smoke alarm on South 16th Street. False alarm.

Aid call on South 16th Street. One transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Automatic fire alarm on South 16th Street. Under investigation.

Brush fire on South 13th Street. Extinguished.

Aid call on Homer Street. Refused.

SEPTEMBER 30

Motor vehicle collision on North Avenue and Rouse Road. Cancelled.

Citizen Assist on South Fourth Street.

Aid call on South 13th Street. No transport.

Aid call on Spruce Avenue. No transport.

Aid call o at Mile Post 12 on Yakima Valley Highway. No transport.

OCTOBER 1

Aid call on Tear and State Route 241. No transport.

Aid call on Ione Avenue. No transport.

Code pm Ida Belle Road. No transport.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

september 28

Animal Problem on South 13th Street.

Trespassing on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on North 13th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Harvest Place.

Abandoned vehicle on Julia Avenue.



Informational call on North 16th Street.

Noise Complaint North Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity East Yakima Valley Highway.



Abandoned vehicle on North 9th Street.

Citizen assist on South 16th Street and East Harrison Avenue.

Transport to North Front Street, Yakima.

Juvenile problem on South 9th Street.

Noise Complaint North Fourth Street.

Animal Problem on West Madison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Scoon Road.

Citizen Assist on Cascade Way.



Abandoned vehicle on South 6th Street.

Citizen assist on McClain Drive.

Alarm on South 7th Street. ST;

Citizen assist on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Accident Unknown on East Lincoln Avenue.



Hit-and-run crash on Merrick Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Waneta Road.

Dui on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare Check on South 11th Street.

Domestic on Cemetery Road



Domestic on Cascade Way.

Emergency Medical call on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on East Edison Avenue.

september 29

Disorderly on West South Hill Road.

Suspicious activity North Fourth ST

Court order served on Newhouse Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Newhouse Avenue.



Parking problem on Newhouse Avenue.

Assist agency on West Maple Avenue

Assist agency on South 16th Street.

Suspicious activity on East Edison Avenue.

Noise complaint on South 8th Street.



Noise complaint South 8th Street.

Parking problem on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on Parkland Drive.

Domestic on South 9th Street.

Public Service on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious activity on West Maple Avenue.

Trespassing on Morgan Road.

Resident complaint on South 11th Street.



Animal problem on Thornton Road.

Suspicious activity on East Edison Avenue.

Missing person on Vine Avenue.

Lost property on Waneta Road.

Lost Property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Alarm resident on Grape Lane

Traffic Hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Alarm Resident on East Edison Avenue.



Business alarm on Washington Court.

september 30

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Assault on East Edison Avenue. Suspicious activity on Columbia Avenue.

Warrant Service on Homer Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Rouse Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

september 28

Attempt to locate on Hornby Road Grandview.

Non-injury crash North Fordyce Road and Independence Road.

Custodial inference on Pine Street, Mabton.

Traffic hazard on Hornby Road and Grandview Pavement.

Unknown accident on Yakima Valley Highway and Tear Road. Accident

Animal problem on East Edison and Ray Road.

Residential; Alarm on State Route 22, Mabton.

Public Service on West Woodin Road.

Livestock incident on Den Boer Road and Forsell Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

Unknown accident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Livestock Incident on Hornby Road and Stover Road.



Animal problem on 5th Avenue. Mabton.

september 29

Traffic Hazard on Van Belle Road and North Outlook Road.

Welfare check on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Animal problem on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Animal problem on Blaine Road, Granger.

Civil matter on State Route 241 Highway, Sunnyside.

Recovered stolen on Gangle Road, Zillah.

Juvenile problem on Buena Road., Buena.

Business alarm on Tuttle Road, Grandview.

Animal problem on Highland Drive, Grandview.

Juvenile problem on Gurley Road, Granger.

Residential alarm on Yakima Valley Highway. Granger.

Noise complaint on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

september 30

Suspicious activity on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Unwanted guest on Abby Lane, Zillah.