Credit: Sun Valley Elementary School
Sun Valley Elementary School September Students of the Month are, front row, left to right: Jialena Valencia-Cruz, Ana Zambrano-Hernandez, Allison Navarro-Garcia and Calix Castilleja; second row: Emily Ruiz-Godinez, Ariana Saenz, Nevaeh Cerda, Mayra Medina-Amezcua and Alexander Gonzalez; third row: Damian Mendoza, Vunika Garcia, Andrea Dominguez, Alexa Hernandez-Martinez Uriel Maranon-Lopez and Alexis Gutierres-Sanchez; back row: Neveah Barrios, Nico Melsen, Xavier Martinez, Autumn Lara, Vynessa Torres, Mia Cardenas and Aracely Casas-Ortega. Not pictured is Jayvynn Gonyier.
September Students of the Month
