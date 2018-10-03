Sunnyside residents accused of lottery fraud

Sunnyside Police investigated and arrested two people believed to have committed lottery fraud last month.

The duo, 26-year-olds Gabriela Gonzalez Garcia and Joshua Herrera Santos, appeared before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Blaine G. Gibson on Monday.

In addition to facing a lottery fraud charge, Gonzalez Garcia is facing a second-degree theft charge.

The investigation started Sept. 7 when Gonzalez Garcia allegedly stole a 30-pack of Washington Lottery Scratch tickets from a business in the 600 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside.

The Washington State Lottery investigated the theft, having noticed high end packs of tickets were being activated and winnings collected by a male within days of the activation.

The male was, according to court records, Herrera Santos. He was known to be the boyfriend of Gonzalez Garcia.

Lottery officials reported $106,300 worth of scratch tickets were stolen from the same location, a business at which Gonzalez Garcia worked, records show.

The investigation revealed Gonzalez Garcia was often alone at the store, and video surveillance from Sept. 7 shows her activating a packet of 30 tickets before placing them into her purse.

The following day, multiple winning tickets were cashed in at Safeway, records show.

The person cashing them in, according to the narrative submitted to Gibson, was Herrera Santos. He was also on video surveillance and collected $760.

Gonzalez Garcia repeated the theft on Sept. 17, records show. She was captured on surveillance at her place of employment giving Herrera Santos five $20 scratch tickets and four $10 tickets without taking payment.

She also took five $30 tickets for herself, records show.

Gonzalez Garcia’s employer, Jugesh Kumar, was alerted to the suspected theft and indicated he’d been trying to find out how he was losing money, records show.

Police arrested Gonzalez Garcia at the store last Thursday, Sept. 27.

Herrera Santos was arrested a short time later at another location.

Police noted the thefts date back to July 2017.