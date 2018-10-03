When do we stop making exceptions

I was on social media the other day, and I shared a post I had to agree with.

I don’t like to live on social media, and my posts are few and far between. But, sharing this post seemed important, given what is shown on television media lately.

The post was two men, one white and one black (gasp). They were holding up a banner that said, “Love your neighbor.”

This is not a new concept. In fact, those who have read the Bible have read a verse stating the same thing.

What society seems to have forgotten is how very important this concept, delivered by Jesus, is.

You don’t have to be a believer to embrace the idea of loving others. You only need to look inside yourself to know you want others to love you.

The banner continues, “… who doesn’t look like you, think like you, love like you, speak like you, pray like you, vote like you. Love your neighbor. No exceptions.”

Society, and at least one of my friends, believes there are exceptions.

When we begin believing there are exceptions, we need to think about what loving one another actually means.

Here was my response to the friend who said there are exceptions:

Those who make exceptions, including me, need to make them rare. That is my opinion.

Here is why: for every time we say, “But, that person...” we are closing ourselves to a new experience, a learning moment or a chance to make a difference.

We begin seeing exceptions, compromising more frequently and making our world a little smaller.

We stop learning from others, and we cease being willing to consider differences among ourselves.

It is okay to have boundaries. It is okay to keep our families and ourselves safe, but we can still love the worst people from afar.

Here is why I truly shared this: our society has been divided because people have forgotten they aren’t always right. They have forgotten how to listen to one another and respect the other point of view.

Society has all these labels, demonizing those who are different. The only label I believe is important is that of Human.

Every human I meet is treated with respect and dignity. If I disagree with them, I can say so respectfully. I don’t need to demean them or yell at them and I certainly don’t have to insist I am right, and they are wrong.

I have friends who don’t always share my beliefs or my political viewpoint. They have ranted about one thing or another in my presence, not realizing they might be offending me.

I can respect they think differently than I do, but I wish they would also take into consideration I may have a different perspective.

When I say rant, I mean full, impassioned and firmly stating their viewpoint as though it is the only one that matters.

They do not open the door for any other perspective.

But, I still love them. I may disagree, but I love them.

The worst of society, those who have harmed other people in some way... I don’t have to be their best friend to love them. I can pity them without knowing why they chose to be the person they have become.

I may not associate with people who have hurt my friends, family or me. But, I can still love them.

Love is multi-faceted. It looks different in every relationship. We love friends different than we love family. We love spouses different than children.

So, if we stop making exceptions to loving our neighbor, our lives might be a little better and a lot richer.