Youth dart competition winners

Credit: Courtesy of Roger Harnack
Anthony Almaguer took first place and Alexis “Lulu” Taylor took second in a youth dart throwing competition at Herb’s Bar and Grill in Grandview this past weekend. Both Almaguer and Taylor live in Sunnyside.
