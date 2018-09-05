The boys of fall are back

Photo by Jennie McGhan
The high school football season commenced Friday with victories for three local teams. Here, Grandview quarterback Rocco Parrish looks for a receiver as Kiona-Benton’s Omar Madrigal breaks through the offensive line.
The high school football season commenced Friday with victories for three local teams.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment