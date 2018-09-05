Grandview okays fire truck, waits on ambulance

The City of Grandview will have a new fire truck, but ambulance service is still a question after the last city council meeting, August 28.

According to City Administrator Cus Arteaga, the council approved $50,000 cash for the truck and $550,000 financed for a total cost of $600,000.

The financing will be done by an arm of the United States Department agriculture. Council passed ordinances to allow for the new indebtedness.

On the issue of ambulance service, Council held up on deciding between Prosser Memorial Hospital Ambulance and Sunnyside Ambulance. Prosser is the current provider of service.

Arteaga presented Council a comparison of the costs for each program and a recommendation the city go with Sunnyside instead of the current provider, Prosser.

Arteaga said council instructed him and staff to come with more details, particularly the cost-efficiency of each service’s proposals.

“They want more details,” Arteaga said.

Arteaga hopes to have those for Council’s Sept. 11 meeting.