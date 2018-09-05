Greyhounds dominate Ki-Be, 42-0

— It was a messy first half, but Grandview shook off the first-game jitters and pulled through with a 42-0 win over the Kiona-Benton Bears on Friday.

“It was Grandview’s first shut-out in seven years,” coach Darren Mezger, who’s coached at Sunnyside and Kiona-Benton, said.

The season opener wasn’t the best showing for the Bears, who were entering the game with heavy hearts over the recent loss of former teammate Loren McGhan.

One of the Bears coaches, just prior to the game, said the team was having difficulty processing the loss.

In the first quarter, which ended without any points on the scoreboard, Ki-Be threatened to score, getting the ball into the red zone.

But, a fumble picked up by the Greyhounds was one of several turnovers. But Grandview fumbled the ball on the very next play with just 23 seconds on the clock.

The Bears were unable to punch it in before the end of the quarter, and Grandview seemingly settled down as it set the pace of the game in the next quarter.

The Greyhounds scored their first TD before the half. Christian Gomez carried the ball 13 yards to punch it in. He tallied 17 carries for 85 yards overall.

“Offensively, we were struggling in the first half with a lot of first-game mental mistakes,” Mezger said.

Gomez also had two catches, good for 25 yards in the game.

Quarterback Rocco Parrish didn’t rely on just one receiver, spreading his tosses among different players, and relying on several others in the ground game.

He completed 10-of-22 passes for 126 yards.

Two of those passes landed in the hands of Reese Ramos for 46 yards, Ferrell Medina caught a 17-yard pass, James Barrientes collected on a 13-yard delivery, teammates Diamond Carrasco and Isaac Dean each hauled in 8-yard passes, and Dominik Sanchez had a 5-yard catch.

In addition to Gomez, Alec Douglas had eight carries for 39 yards, Monte Ruiz carried the ball three times for 32 yards, Sanchez gained 20 yards on two carries and Jose Arroyo had a 12-yard carry.

Medina was also instrumental on defense, intercepting Tyler Fisher, who was 3-for-10 in the air for 16 yards.

In the third quarter, Parrish scored on a 1-yard scamper and Dean scored on his one catch.

Three touchdowns in the final quarter provided the Greyhounds additional reason to celebrate. Medina’s catch resulted in the first TD, Sanchez scored on his one collection and Arroyo punched it in on a 2-yard fumble recovery.

Mezger said the Greyhound defense did its job, holding Ki-Be to just 43 yards.

“In the second half, we started to calm down and play Greyhound football,” he said.

“Our kids started to execute on both sides of the ball, and I believe this team has a lot of potential this season,” Mezger said.

Grandview hosts River View in another non-league affair this Friday.