Killian sisters piano competition winners

The 2017-2018 piano season was a memorable one for sisters Janaya Kilian, 13, and Joyelle Kilian,11, daughters of Carl and Jeannie Kilian of Sunnyside.

The sisters brought home trophies from the Central Washington University Sonata Festival this past piano season.

The festival brought 300 pianists from around Washington State to the CWU campus. The event was hosted by Dr. John Pickett, Professor of Music at CWU.

Elementary to high school aged students are required to perform their piece by memory before a judge, with each student receiving a critique of their performance.

Janaya entered Level 4 along with over 20 other pianists and Joyelle entered Level 2 with over 30 pianists. Both sisters were selected winners of their levels and advanced to compete in the CWU concert hall later in the day.

All level winners were represented to vie for first place or runner-up trophy. Janaya was awarded first place trophy and Joyelle was awarded runner-up trophy.