Mabton dumps Granger 19-12 in season-p gridiron

— Mabton freshman Andrez Zavala passed for 156 yards, and freshman George Trujillo rushed for 63 Friday in a 19-12 football victory over Granger that launched a youth movement for the Vikings.

“I was really surprised by our freshman class,” coach Pat Zavala said. “Our three touchdowns were scored by three different freshmen.

The victory was a significant turnaround from last year, when the Vikings trekked to Granger for the opener and were swamped, 50-8.

Coach Zavala said a big difference was having 17 players available, compared to 13 last year.

“You’re talking about only four players, but that’s a big difference,” coach Zavala said.

They weren’t just available. They were football ready.

“During the week, I worried about my freshmen, then George said, ‘We’re built for this,’” coach Zavala said.

The freshmen grew into a confident attitude in Zavala’s Grid Kids program.

They fit in well with Jesus Mata, a 6-0, 230-pound junior who commands the middle of the field and has developed into a leader.

“He’s a 4.0 student, and you’ll always find him in the weight room,” coach Zavala said.

Mata was in on eight tackles, and his presence redirect Granger plays.

The game started slowly, with Granger taking a 6-0 lead in the second quarter on a touchdown pass of 17 yards by Bryan Vazquez.

Trujillo scored on a 33-yard run to put Mabton on top 7-6. Granger scored again in the period to regain the lead 12-7. Then the Mabton defense shut the Spartans out the rest of the way.

The Vikings regained the lead in the third period when freshman Alfredo Gonzalez hooked up with Andrez Zavala for 45 yards.

They sealed the victory with a scoring pass between Andrez Zavala and freshman Jesus Carreon.

Andrez Zavala finished the contest with 18 completions in 22 passing attempts and no interceptions.

Mabton will play at home Friday against Burbank in the first Eastern Washington B2 Athletic Conference game of the season.

It will be clash of old friends. Burbank coach Trevor Curtis was at Mabton six years, and he and coach Zavala worked together four years.

“I’d like to get as many people out here as we can,” coach Zavala said. “I want to get him, and he wants to get me.”