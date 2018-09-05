Miguel Angel Martinez of Grandview, Wash. died Sept. 2, 2018 in Grandview, Wash. at the age of 21.

He was born Aug. 20, 1997 in Sunnyside, Wash.

Viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview, Wash. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, Wash. with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Wash.

Those wishing to sign Miguel’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home Grandview in care of arrangements.