Natalia Ochoa of Wapato, Wash. died at the age of 85 in Yakima, Wash. on Aug. 31, 2018.
She was born July 7, 1933 in Michoacan, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation services are Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, from 4-8 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, Wash. with a Rosary service at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato, Wash. with burial to follow at Reservation Community Memorial Park.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
