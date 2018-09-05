New AD thought Sunnyside would be a good fit

— New Sunnyside Athletic Director Scott Paine and his wife were considering opportunities to advance Paine’s athletics administration career and slowed their search when Paine learned that Sunnyside was looking for an athletic director.

“How about Sunnyside,” Paine asked.

Sunnyside would be a good place for Paine to realize his dream, his wife responded.

Paine reduced the number of possibilities and started focusing his sights on Sunnyside.

Sunnyside made sense for several reasons, including familiarity. The school has competed against Wenatchee schools over the years.

Wenatchee is where he attended school, eventually coached and became the middle school’s athletic director.

In recent years, Sunnyside became a member of the Columbia Basin Big 9 Conference in which Paine’s Wenatchee High School competes.

Paine is a Wenatchee High graduate. He played basketball, ran cross country and competed in golf. He excelled at golf, playing in the 4A state championship tournament all four years. He made the cut three years and finished in the Top 15 twice.

After earning a Bachelor’s degree at the University of Washington, Paine returned to Wenatchee for work. He also signed up for the Ohio University Masters in Athletics Administration program.

“Only a few universities offer the degree,” he said.

The long-distance study arrangement allowed Paine to continue working and coaching. But, he did travel to Athens, Ohio occasionally in summer.

“I had to go there to defend my thesis,” Paine said.

At Wenatchee, he gained all kinds of experience in athletics. He coached at all levels in a variety of sports, including golf. His Wenatchee High golf teams have been highly competitive.

Friends encouraged Paine to apply for the Pioneer Middle school athletic director position that was about to open up. Paine got the post and was involved in middle school athletics administration for several years. He eventually became the president of the 12-team middle school conference.

Paine is a member of the Representative Assembly of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, representing District 6 in 2017-18.