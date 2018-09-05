Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

August 30

Overdose on Satassen Way.

Malicious mischief on Grandridge Road.

Burglary on North Elm Street.

Animal problem on Douglas Street.

Animal problem on West Fourth Street.

Livestock incident on Avenue E.

Welfare check on South Euclid Road.

Animal problem on Cherry Lane.

Informational call on Avenue C.

Weapon offense at Birch and West Fifth Street.

Residential alarm on Highland Road.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on Birch Street.

Assist agency on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspcious activity on Cherry Lane.

August 31

Suspcious activity on Karen Lane.

Welfare check on West Fifth Street.

Eluding on West Second Street at Grandridge Road.

Animal problem on East Third Street at Ash Street.

Information on East Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on Avenue H.

Resident matter on East Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on Carriage Court.

Information on West Second Street.

Public service on East Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Avenue G.

Intoxication on Viall Road.

Theft on King Street.

Public service on West Fifth Street.

September 1

Assault on West Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on Hillcrest Road.

Information on West Fourth Street.

Assist resident on East Wine Country Road.

Information on West Second Street.

Non-injury crash on Grandridge Road.

Malicious mischief on Avenue H.

Business alarm on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on North Forsell Road.

Assist agency on Stover Road.

Trespassing on East Wine Country Road.

Warrant service on West Wine Country Road.

Theft on West Wine Country Road.

September 2

Welfare check on East Wine Country Road.

Resident dispute on East Concord Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Division Street.

Traffic stop on East Washington Street.

Noise complaint on Viall Road.

Obstructing on East Washington Street.

Malicious mischief on Broadview Drive.

Theft on Apache Drive.

Assist agency on North Fourth Street.

Non-injury crash on Grandridge Road.

Malicious mischief on West Fourth Street at Avenue J.

Assault on West Second Street.

Wanted person on West Fourth Street.

Noise complaint on East Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on West Bonnieview Road.

Animal problem on Wallace Way.

Suspicious circumstance on Avenue H.

Welfare check on Ray Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on Apache Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Third Avenue, Mabton.

Welfare check on West Wine Country Road.

September 3

Information on West Wine Country Road.

Weapon offense on North Sixth Street.

Information on East Third Street.

Assist resident on Avenue F.

Malicious mischief on North Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at Higgins Road.

Assist resident on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at Higgins Road.

Animal problem on Hillcrest Road at King Street.

Court order violation on West Wine Country Road at N Puterbaugh.

Suspicious circumstance on South Euclid Road.

Traffic hazard on Higgins Way.

September 4

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Domestic disturbance on Pleasant Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Elm Street.

GRANGER POLICE

August 30

Suspicious activity on Mentzer Avenue.

Residential alarm on Second Avenue.

Theft on Main Street.

Residential alarm on Second Avenue.

August 31

Suspicious circumstance on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Wanted person on Fourth Street.

September 1

Hit-and-run crash on Bailey Avenue.

September 2

Noise complaint on East D Street.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue E.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue E.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue E.

Assist agency on Concord Street, Zillah.

Assist agency on Liberty Road.

Domestic disturbance on E Street.

Fireworks on La Pierre Road at Chardonnay.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

September 3

Suspicious circumstance on Beverly Lane.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Assist agency on West A Street.

Animal problem on West Boulevard North at Mentzer Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

August 30

Injury crash at Glade and Alderdale roads.

August 31

Eluding on West Second Street at Grandridge Road.

Theft on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Vance Road.

Assist agency on Morse Road at state Highway 241, Grandview.

PROSSER POLICE

AUGUST 24

Driving under the influence on Sixth Street at Wine Country Road.

Traffic crash on Sixth Street at Meade Avenue.

Burglary on Old Inland Empire Highway.

Suspicious circumstance eon Alexander Court.

Domestic disturbance on Main Street. Traffic stop on Market Street at state Highway 22.

AUGUST 25

Domestic disturbance on Benson Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Kinney Way.

Burglary on North River Road.

Traffic stop on Merlot Drive.

Malicious mischief on Kinney Way.

AUGUST 26

Traffic stop on McCreadie Road at Wine Country Road.

Animal complaint on Campbell Drive.

Weapons complaint on Alexander Court.

Malicious mischief on Sixth Street.

Assist agency with fatality crash on Interstate 82.

Domestic disturbance on Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on state Highway 221 at Dump Road.

August 27

Domestic disturbance on Columbia Drive.

Theft on Canyon Drive.

Found dog on Prosser Avenue.

Weapons complaint on Sheridan Avenue.

August 28

Suspicious circumstance on Highland Drive.

Medical emergency on Park Avenue. Burglary on Seventh Street.

Domestic disturbance on Dudley Avenue.

Lobby contact on Bennett Avenue.

Found narcotics on Wine Country Road.

Nine traffic stops on various school zones.

August 29

Theft on Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Miller Avenue.

Theft on Highland Drive.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on Memorial Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Merlot Drive.

august 30

Traffic stop on Richards Road at state Highway 22.

Civil issue on Alexander Court.

Assist agency on Petra Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Main Street.

SUNNYSIDE ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

August 28

Humberto A. Flores Jr., DOB 03/02/80, two counts third-degree driving while license suspended.

Ruben R. Cortez, DOB 08/29/96, Sunnyside court commitment.

Alejandro Morales-Olivares, DOB 07/10/75, Sunnyside court commitment.

Salvador Mendoza, DOB 06/15/00, driving without a valid operator’s license.

Daniel Castillo, DOB 07/17/73, four counts violation of a protection order, third-degree driving while license suspended, domestic violence reckless endangerment, two counts resisting arrest, telephone harassment, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and threats to do harm.

Ignacio R. Galindo-Cardenas Jr., DOB 03/22/90, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.

August 29

Jose A. Linares Rivera, DOB 12/07/89, second-degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Steven S. Baldonado Jr., DOB 01/06/91, drug paraphernalia violation, third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespassing.

August 30

Miguel A. Rocha, DOB 02/02/82, third-degree theft.

Saul Valdes-Cerna, DOB 05/13/76, false reporting.

August 31

Veronica Sanchez Farias, DOB 03/22/91, third-degree malicious mischief.

Mauricio Gonzalez-Ramirez, DOB 10/08/83, court commitment.

Jordan T. Rivera, DOB 09/23/95, third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief.

Pedro Ochoa, DOB 05/24/82, driving under the influence.

September 1

Jesus Rodriguez Jr., DOB 11/03/91, driving without a valid operator’s license.

September 2

Manuel Suarez, DOB 04/09/93, reckless driving, investigation and eluding.

Jose F. Garcia, DOB 01/05/81, third-degree theft.

Isaac A. Mireles, DOB 01/20/00, residential burglary and second-degree theft.

Martha Z. Galvan-Miranda, DOB 04/09/94, third-degree theft.

September 3

Jose A. Flores, DOB 07/09/87, second-degree criminal trespassing, knowingly making a false statement and resisting arrest.

Emilio J. Rabadan, DOB 03/13/95, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving and giving false information.

Max Cuevas, DOB 05/23/97, four other agency holds.

Jose A. Zendejas, DOB 05/23/97, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Evan Navarro-Lopez, DOB 06/01/82, other agency hold.

Marisol L. Arteaga, DOB 11/11/86, investigation.

Tiffany A. Bender, DOB 06/01/89, obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Angel M. Sanchez, DOB 05/03/89, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Sunnyside fire

August 28

Aid call on Van Belle Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Motor vehicle crash on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Automatic alarm on Loretta. False alarm.

Aid call on Federal Way. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital.

Motor vehicle crash at Van Belle and Lowry roads. Patient refused aid.

August 29

Aid call on Mentzer Avenue, Granger. Patient transported to a Toppenish hospital.

Aid call on East Edison Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Hillcrest Road, Grandview. Patient transported to a Prosser hospital.

Agency assist on Midvale Road.

Motor vehicle crash at South First Street and South Hill Road. No transport.

Aid call on Homer Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Canceled.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

August 30

Aid call on Grandview Pavement Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Motor vehicle crash at Dekker and Kellum roads. Canceled.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Sunnyside rehabilitation center.

Aid call on West Riverside Avenue. Patient refused aid.

August 31

Aid call on McClain Drive. Disposition unknown.

Motor vehicle crash at Independence and Maple Grove roads. One deceased, one patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Outlook Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on South Second Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Lift assist on South Fourth Street.

September 1

Aid call on SR-241. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Motor vehicle crash at North Sixth Street and Yakima Valley Highway. One refused aid, one patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Pipeline Drive. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Homer Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Waneta Road. Patient transported to Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.

Aid call on South 12th Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

September 2

Aid call on Homer Street. No transport.

Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 82, Milepost 66. Canceled.

Aid call on Ida Belle Lane. No transport.

Automatic fire alarm on North 13th Street. Burnt food.

Tree and/or shrub fire on Emerald Road. Extinguished.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.

September 3

Aid call on Victory Way. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital for airlift transfer.

Motor vehicle crash at Stover and Sunnyside Mabton roads. Canceled.

Resident assist on South Fourth Street.

Motor vehicle crash on Tacoma Avenue. Canceled.

September 4

Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

August 30

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Fraud on Cascade Way.

Informational call on South 16th Street.

Funeral escort on South Eighth Street.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Traffic hazard at McBride Street and South Hill Road.

Animal problem on South 13th Street.

Resident assist on South Sixth Street.

Burglary on East Edison Avenue.

Sex crime on Otis Avenue.

Assist agency on Rossier Stret.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Domestic call on North Avenue.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on South 15th Street.

Court order service on Crescent Avenue.

Lost property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Resident assist on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious activity at Grant Avenue and South Fourth Stret.

Traffic hazard on Parkland Drive.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Resident dispute on South First Street.

Welfare check on West Edison Avenue.

Sex crime on West Madison Avenue.

Assault on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on East Lincoln Avenue.

August 31

Suspicious activity on South Eighth Street.

Malicious mischief onj South 11th Street.

Resident assist on South 15th Street.

Livestock incident at Outlook and Scoon roads.

Warrant service on South 11th Street.

Suspicious activity on McClain Drive.

Welfare check on McClain Drive.

Asssist agency on McClain Drive.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Resident assist on East Yakima Valley Highway.Animal problem on South 16th Street.

Juvenile problem on Ida Belle Lane.

Domestic disturbance on East Decatur Avenue.

Parking problem on South 13th Street.

Malicious mischief on East Decatur Avenue.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on East Decatur Avenue.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Traffic hazard on South Sixth Street at Jackson.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic offense on Lappin Avenue.

Animal problem on Doolittle Avenue.

Trespassing on South 11th Street.

Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on North 11th Street.

Civil matter on South Fourth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on South Ninth Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Cemetery Road.

Harassment on Crescent Avenue.

Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Malicious mischief on South 14th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Doolittle Avenue.

Public service on East Edison Avenue.

Warrant service on Victory Way.

Runaway juvenile on Waneta Road.

Civil matter on Gregory Avenue.

Abuse neglect on Otis Avenue.

Welfare check on South Hamilton Drive.

Animal problem on East Decatur Avenue.

Attempt to locate on South 13th Street.

Theft on North 16th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Attempt to locate on Parkland Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on South 11th Street.

Assault weapon on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Ninth Street.

Theft on South 13th Street.

Assault on South 10th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Ninth Street at East Harrison Avenue.

September 1

Attempt to locate on East Concord Avenue.

Shots fired on Interstate 82 at South First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Alexander Road at Waneta Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Waneta Road at Alexander Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Ida Belle Lane.

Assist agency on Merrick Avenue.

Trespassing on Doolittle Avenue.

Unwanted guest on East Edison Avenue.

Welfare check on South Sixth Street.

Transport on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Waneta Road.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Residential alarm on Columbia Avenue.

Non-Injury crash on North Sixth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on North Sixth Street.

Found property on West Madison Avenue.

Welfare check on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Attempt to locate on Carnation Drive.

Attempt to locate on Ridgeway Loop.

Juvenile problem on West Lincoln Avenue.

Trespassing on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Madison Avenue.

Attempt to locate, Pasco.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Riverside Terrace.

Traffic stop on North Sixth Street at East Warehouse Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on West Madison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Madison Avenue.

Eluding on West Sunnyside Road at Gap Road.

Assist resident on North 14th Street.

September 2

Suspicious circumstance on Saul Road.

Non-injury crash on Interstate 82 West, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Cemetery Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Gregory Avenue at South Street.

Transport on West Madison Avenue.

Assist agency on Ida Belle Lane.

Noise complaint on North 10th Street.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Sex crime on South 13th Street.

Found property on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Threats on Otis Avenue.

Welfare check on South Fourth Street.

Domestic disturbance on East Harrison Avenue.

Traffic offense on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Loitering on South Sixth Street.

Drugs on East Edison Avenue at South 10th Street.

Traffic hazard on South 16th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Attempt to locate on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Burglary on Yakima Valley Highway.

Attempt to locate on East Alexander Road.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway at Swan Road.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Attempt to locate on Waneta Road.

Traffic hazard on East Edison Avenue.

Attempt to locate on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Juvenile problem on Ridgeway Loop.

Vehicle theft on Patrick Court.

Domestic disturbance on East Harrison Avenue.

Welfare check on Cascade Way.

Welfare check on Ray Road.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on Sixth Street at Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Theft on South 16th Street at East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Villareal Drive.

Assault on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on Alexander Road.

Noise complaint on South Street at Irving Avenue.

Noise complaint on McClain Drive.

September 3

Noise complaint on Ridgeway Loop at Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Disorderly on East Edison Avenue.

Theft on Waneta Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Weapon offense on North Sixth Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Suspicious circumstance on Fairview Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Franklin Avenue.

Assist resident on North Sixth Street.

Wanted person on Centennial Park.

Unwanted guest on South Fourth Street.

Animal problem on South Seventh Street.

Vehicle theft on Fairview Avenue.

Assist agency on Cascade Way.

Civil matter on Cemetery Road.

Abandoned vehicle on South Sixth Street at Newhouse Avenue.

Malicious mischief on North Avenue.

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assault on Parkland Drive.

Non-injury crash on Outlook Road at Rougk Lane.

Information on South Seventh Street.

Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Morgan Road.

Code enforce on Morgan Road.

Harassment on Reeves Court.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Unknown crash on Tacoma Avenue.

Assist resident on Northwest Crescent Avenue at Ridgeway.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Animal problem on East Decatur Avenue.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 Off-Ramp Eastbound at Exit 69.

Unwanted guest on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

September 4

Residential alarm on Franklin Court.

Business alarm on Allen Road.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

WAPATO POLICE

August 30

Suspicious activity on South Satus Avenue.

Informational call on East Fourth Street.

Resident assist on Sout Satus Avenue.

Wanted person on West Second Avenue.

Animal problem on South Camas Avenue.

Domestic call on south Wapato Avenue.

Civil matter on East Fourth Street.

Resident assist on East Fourth Street.

August 31

Suspicious circumstance on North Central Avenue.

Theft on South Simcoe Avenue.

Unwanted guest on West Third Street.

Welfare check on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street.

Assist agency on West Wapato Road.

Assault on West First Street.

Assault on West Wapato Road.

Residential alarm on South Tieton Avenue.

September 1

Assist agency on North Track Road,

Suspicious circumstance on South Wapato Avenue.

Trespassing on West Second Street.

Trespassing on West First Street.

Residential alarm on South Tieton Avenue.

Threats on West Ninth Street.

Domestic disturbance on South Wapato Avenue.

Information on Winaway Road.

September 2

Assist agency on North Harding Avenue.

Assist agency on Donald Road.

Weapon offense on Robbins Road, Toppenish.

Hit-and-run crash on North Track Road.

Unwanted guest on South Wapato Avenue at East Second Street.

Vehicle theft on South Naches Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on North Wapato Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Elizabeth Street.

Unwanted guest on South Simcoe Avenue.

Unwanted guest on North Simcoe Avenue.

Wanted person on South Simcoe Avenue.

Assist agency on West First Street.

Welfare check on North Track Road.

Assist agency on state Highway 97.

Assist agency on West First Street at state Highway 97.

Traffic stop on South Camas Avenue.

September 3

Assist agency on West Fifth Street.

Assist agency on Mamachat Lane.

Non-injury crash on South Wapato Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

Information on South Camas Avenue.

Business alarm on West First Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

August 30

Injury crash at Glade and Alderdale roads, Mabton.

Traffic offense at Konnowac Pass Road and Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Welfare check on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Traffic stop at Van Belle and Beam roads, Granger.

Welfare check at Beam and Gurley roads, Granger.

Non-injury crash at Dekker and Kellum roads, Outlook.

Burglary on Berney Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Glade Road, Mabton.

Residential alarm on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Civil matter on Den Boer Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

August 31

Welfare check on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Crash at Independence and Maple Grove roads, Sunnyside.

Eluding on West Second Street at Grandridge Road, Grandview.

Fraud on Bishop Road, Sunnyside.

Illegal dumping on Luther Road, Granger.

Malicious mischief on Elmore Road, Zillah.

Harassment on Yakima Street, Wapato.

Resident dispute on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Abandoned vehicle on Braden Road, Grandview.

Residential alarm on Southwest Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on West Third Street, Wapato.

Unwanted guest on West Third Street, Wapato.

Unknown crash on Green Valley Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Willowcrest Drive, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Runaway juvenile on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Ray Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Fisher Road, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on Grey Road at Charvet Road, Grandview.

Injury crash on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Threats on North Wapato Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Lester Road, Sunnyside.

September 1

Vehicle theft on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Parking problem on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Kriner Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Allen Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Threats on Highland Road, Grandview.

Wanted person on Fourth Street, Granger.

Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Assist resident on Winaway Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on North Forsell Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Crewport Road, Granger.

Suspicious circumstance on North Granger Road, Zillah.

Noise complaint on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Burglary on West Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Shots fired on Randel Road, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Hit-and-run crash on Bailey Avenue, Granger.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on Lateral B Road, Wapato.

Court order violation on Egan Road, Wapato.

September 2

Suspicious circumstance on West Woodin Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Interstate 82 West, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on West Wapato Road at Higgins Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on South 16th Street, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Livestock incident on Arms Road, Outlook.

Death investigation on North Fourth Street, Grandview.

Welfare check on Highland Drive.

Welfare check on Jones Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Hawkins Road, Zillah.

Assist resident on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Assist resident on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on North Granger Road, Zillah.

Vehicle theft on Highway 97, Wapato.

Noise complaint on Wilson Highway, Grandview.

Animal problem on Hoffer Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on North Camas Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Third Avenue, Mabton.

Welfare check on Ray Road, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on SLI Road, Sunnyside.

September 3

Domestic disturbance on Mamachat Lane, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on West Wapato Road at Harrah Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Scoon Road at

East Woodin Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on Florence Road, Mabton.

Burglary on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Division Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Fireworks on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Found property on West Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Shots fired on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Burglary on Kirks Road, Granger.

Theft on Swan Road, Sunnyside.

Abandoned vehicle on Dekker Road at Kellum Road, Outlook.

Animal problem on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Non-injury crash on Outlook Road at Rougk Lane, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Bridgeman Road at Sheller Road, Sunnyside.

Hit-and-run crash on Stover Road, Grandview.

Domestic disturbance on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

Custodial interview on Alexander Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on South County Line Road, Grandview.

Burglary on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.

Noise complaint on Grandview Pavement Road, Mabton.

September 4

Assault on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Assault on Progressive Road, Wapato.

Assist resident on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

August 30

Animal problem on Carlsonia Road.

Theft on Schooley Road.

Theft on Merclyn Lane.

August 31

Suspcious activity on First Avenue.

Business alarm on Cheyne Road.

Malicious mischief on First Avenue.

Noise complaint on Sunset Way.

Malicious mischief on First Avenue.

Welfare check on Second Avenue.

September 1

Unwanted guest on Glen Drive.

Traffic offense on Second Avenue at Sunset Way.

Assist resident on Kachess Lane.

Assist agency on Fifth Street at East B Street, Granger.

Assist agency on West First Avenue.

Theft on First Avenue.

Assist agency on Washington Avenue, Toppenish.

Suspicious circumstance on Reo Drive.

September 2

Assist agency on South F Street.

Assist agency on North H Street.

Assist agency on Robbins Road, Toppenish.

Threats on Concord Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Third Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue at Eighth Street.

Welfare check on Schooley Road.

Animal problem on Cheyne Road.

September 3

Assist agency on Division Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on Seventh Street.

Animal problem on Merclyn Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on Fifth Street.

Wanted person on Seventh Street.

Residential alarm on Second Avenue.

Welfare check on Interstate 82 West.

September 4

Suspicious circumstance on Pearson Street.