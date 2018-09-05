Prosser woman injured in crash

A 23-year-old from Prosser is recovering after having crashed her vehicle Friday on the freeway.

Amy Cabanillas was eastbound on Interstate 82 near Milepost 78 just before 7 a.m. when she drove her 2009 Hyundai Elantra off the road into the median, overcorrected, crossed both lanes of travel and struck a guardrail, the Washington State Patrol said.

The Elantra was totaled and Cabanillas was transported to a Prosser hospital for her injuries.

The cause of the crash was wheels off the roadway for which she was charged, troopers said.