Ryker Hazzard, Kristen Leyendekker forecast winners

— Week one of the annual Daily Sun News Football Contest was a tough one, after upsets and surprises in the college and high school ranks proved impossible for most prognosticators to do better than half the games.

The five entrants missing but three picks meant the contest came down to the tie-breaker, the Sunnyside win over Prosser 22-19.

Ryker Hazzard and Krysten Leyendekker both guessed the final combined score of 42 and will split the $50 weekly prize.

The three others in the final group were Pat Zavala, Curtis Tate and James Garcia.

The second round of the 13-week contest is included in today’s Daily Sun News and another $50 is on the line for the winner.

Entry deadline is Friday, 4 p.m. and a complete listing of contest rules is included with the accompanying entry blank.