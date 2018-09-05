Sunnyside woman takes top menudo prize

GRANGER — Clara Sanchez of Sunnyside walked off with the $300 first prize Sunday at Granger’s 15th annual Menudo Festival.
Taking second place and $200 was Angie Rodriguez of Granger. Sunnyside’s Armando Ramos took third place and $100.
The festival’s Cancer Awareness fun run/walk, sponsored by the Granger Lions Club, had its greatest success. About 50 runners or walkers showed up to run, but 65 registered and paid the $20 entry fee. They ran in several divisions with winners and placers in each division. It’s estimated the group raised more than $1,000 for cancer research.
Lions Club officer Valdomero Valenzuela needed a few days to work out the final take. Whatever that is will be doubled by the Lions, and the total will be donated to cancer research.
