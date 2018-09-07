Fans enjoy pre-game food

Photo by Jennie McGhan
Grandview High School teacher Michelle Swearingen delivers a hot dog to the plate of Sebastian Lara prior to Friday’s game against Kiona-Benton during the school leadership’s tailgate party.
Grandview High School teacher Michelle Swearingen delivers a hot dog to the plate of Sebastian Lara prior to Friday’s game against Kiona-Benton during the school leadership’s tailgate party.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment