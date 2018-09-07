Grandview Parks and Recreation, in partnership with instructor Carlos Trevino, is offering free Zumba classes.
The classes will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday of next week at the Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.
For more information, call 509-882-9219.
