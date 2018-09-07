Grizzlies on the attack

Photo by Ted Escobar
Sunnyside High School girls soccer forward Yasmin Frausto rips past teammate Vivian Ramos for a lone Grizzly attack on the Prosser goal about 10 minutes into a non-league match at Clem Senn Stadium. She dribbled past three defenders and fired low and left from about 20 yards to give Sunnyside a 1-0 lead. Results in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun News.
