Grizzlies, Greyhounds bested by opponents in openers

It wasn’t the best start of the season for the volleyball teams representing Sunnyside and Grandview high schools on Tuesday.

Both teams suffered 0-3 losses to their opponents.

Prosser defeated Sunnyside with a closely contested 25-18 first set. The Grizzlies were off their game to lose the second, 14-25, and the Mustangs put the non-league match away, 25-16, in the final.

“Although the scores might not show it, this entire match was full of great, intense rallies,” Grizzlies coach Jamie Palmer said.

Sam Galindo led Sunnyside with 8 digs, and “… many more dives that kept the ball alive,” she said.

Jessica Appleby came alive at the net with 4 kills, Kiana Hellner-Gomez rounded her play with an ace, 9 assists and a dig, and teammate Ashlee Maldonado dished up an ace, dug in three times and slammed the ball home for a kill.

Leading with 3 blocks was Miriam Galvan, who was instrumental in slowing Prosser’s offense with several other touches, Palmer said.

Mustangs coach Wendy Meirndorf was pleased with her team’s first match.

Ashley Ripplinger was instrumental at the net with 13 kills and 5 blocks; Jenna Schnellenbach delivered 9 kills, 9 digs and an ace; Grace Meirndorf had 8 kills, 14 digs and two aces; Anahi Milanez spent a lot of time on the floor with 27 digs and delivering 2 aces; and Kayla Lind provided 33 assists, had 7 digs and two aces.

The Greyhounds faced a league opponent in a non-league dispute, falling short of a win in a tightly contested 21-25, 18-25, 15-25 match with Othello.

Leaders for Grandview were Karina Fajardo with 9 kills and 22 digs, and Marin Bender with 5 kills and 15 digs.