Honeyford works while on the campaign trail

Jim Honey ford, the incumbent in the 15th District race for state senator, has some advantages competing with Democrat Bengie Aguilar of Sunnyside.

Honeyford is a Republican, and there are more Republicans than Democrats in the district.

As the incumbent, voters see Honeyford working on issues frequently.

A bill Honeyford is preparing to present to the senate during the next legislative session would set aside funding for water-related projects for about 15 years.

“The way we’re doing it now, we were committing $300 Million to $400 million a year,” Honeyford said. “This way, they don’t have to come back to the legislature every year.”

Over the proposed 15-year period, the legislature would set aside about $4 billion.

“The idea came from the environmentalists,” Honeyford said. “They should like it.”

That would be $1 billion for water supply, $1 billion for culverts, $1 billion for storm water and $1 billion for flood control.

The funds would be sent to existing offices, like Office of Columbia River.

“We have to avoid creating new state agencies,” Honeyford said.

None of the project this money is going to fund has been presented, perhaps not even been conceptualized. Honeyford wants the money to be there when legislators do approve one.

In addition to allowing his work to speak for him, Honeyford is campaigning.

“I’ve been to a lot of parades and attended a lot of meetings,” he said.

“I speak to constituents all the time, and I will continue to do that,” he added.