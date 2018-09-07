Daily Sun logo

Jeff Place Sports 2018-19 Broadcast Schedule

As of Friday, September 7, 2018

All games are on www.jeffplace.com

Day Date Opponent Site

Friday Sept. 7 West Valley Prosser

Friday Sept. 14 Prosser Ephrata

Friday Sept. 21 Prosser Selah

Friday Sept. 28 Grandview Prosser

Friday Oct. 5 Prosser Ellensburg

Friday Oct. 12 Toppenish Prosser

Friday Oct. 19 Wenatchee Sunnyside

Friday Oct. 26 CWAC Crossover Games

Saturday Oct. 27 CWAC Championships

Thursday Nov. 2 Glue Crossover Playoffs

Saturday Nov. 9 Playoffs

All Games Begin at 6:40 PM, *Subject to Change

