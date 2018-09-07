John Monico Gamino, 95, of Wapato, Wash. died Sept. 5, 2018 in Yakima, Wash.

He was born May 7, 2018 in Topeka, Kan.

Viewing and visitation will take place Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at 5 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, Wash. Rosary will be at 6 p.m., and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato, Wash. with burial to follow at Reservation Community Memorial Park.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.