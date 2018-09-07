Library celebrates Batman’s anniversary

Grandview Library is celebrating Batman’s 80th anniversary with a special event.
Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 will be a number of activities to commemorate the day.
At 10:30 a.m. and noon, showings of the “Lego Batman Movie” will be in the program room with free popcorn.
Pictures with Batman will be at 2 p.m.
A special place — Alfred’s Reading Corner — features new Batman books.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment