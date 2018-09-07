Library celebrates Batman’s anniversary

Grandview Library is celebrating Batman’s 80th anniversary with a special event.

Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 will be a number of activities to commemorate the day.

At 10:30 a.m. and noon, showings of the “Lego Batman Movie” will be in the program room with free popcorn.

Pictures with Batman will be at 2 p.m.

A special place — Alfred’s Reading Corner — features new Batman books.