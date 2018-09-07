Man dies after 2-car crash on Maple Grove

A 5:30 a.m. two-car crash on Maple Grove Road Aug. 30, left one man dead and another facing charges of vehicular homicide, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputy Scott Swallow said the crash took place when Jaime Fernandez-Inga, 29, of Sunnyside was traveling northbound on Maple Grove and ran a stop sign at Independence Road.

Fernandez-Inga’s car struck the passenger side of a car driven Uriel Badillo Guzman, 43, of eastbound on Independence.

Swallow said the force of the impact forced Guzman’s vehicle to the northeast. It came to a rest about 80 feet off the roadway. The passenger side of the vehicle was pushed in several inches due to the impact, Swallow said.

Guzman sustained severe injuries, and he was transported to Sunnyside Astria Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Fernandez-Inga fled the area on foot and was located a couple of hours later by Yakima County deputies. He had only minor injuries.

Records show Fernandez was on pre-trial release for a DUI from August 20.

He was booked into the Yakima County Jail and is being held on $200,000 bail with the requested charges of vehicular homicide, hit and run attended and driving without a valid driver’s license.