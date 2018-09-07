Motorcyclist airlifted to Kadlec for injuries

A Kennewick man is suffering a fractured neck and potential internal injuries after crashing his motorcycle Thursday on Glade Road near Mabton.

At about 9 a.m., David Ballo, 72, failed to negotiate a turn near Milepost 5. The 1999 Honda VT1100 Shadow he was driving launched off the side of the road and traveled about 25 feet when the front wheel hit a high spot, Yakima County Sheriff Deputy Scot Swallow said.

It is believed the motorcycle was traveling between 40 and 50 mph when it left the road.

After hitting the high spot, the motorcycle flew another 15 feet in the air and landed, flipped and Ballo was thrown another 20 feet away. He landed in the ditch, Swallow said.

He said Ballo was not responsive when first responders arrived at the scene. “It was believed that he was in critical condition,” Swallow said.

An airlift was requested, and Ballo was flown to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.

Swallow said an update on his condition revealed Ballo’s injuries are not life-threatening. He is in a coma and unable to speak with investigators, suffering partial paralysis from his injuries.