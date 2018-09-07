Parades given city okay

Two parades in Sunnyside have been approved by city staff.

The annual Sunshine Days Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 15, and Sunnyside High School’s annual Homecoming Parade is set to take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17.

The Sept. 15 parade begins at the high school and ends at Central Park, whereas the Oct. 17 parade travels East Edison in the opposite direction.

The parade is the community’s oldest and will be part of a 2-day community celebration to include a 6 p.m. Sept. 14 tailgate party at the high school to be followed by the Grizzlies 7:30 p.m. game against the Richland Bombers at Clem Senn Field.

The Miss Sunnyside Pageant wraps the celebration. Ten young ladies vying for the 2018-19 title take to the stage at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Sunnyside High School auditorium.