Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE
september 4
Vehicle theft on North Fifth Street.
Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.
Medical emergency on Avenue H.
Information on Klock Road.
Theft on West Second Street.
Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.
Animal problem on King Street.
Warrant service on West Wine Country Road.
Animal problem on Wallace Way.
Traffic hazard on Hillcrest Road at West Fifth Street.
Utility problem on King Street.
Suspicious circumstance on Deangela Drive.
Animal problem on Esperanza Drive.
Information on Avenue H.
Parking problem on Rocky Ford Road.
Traffic hazard on East Washington Street.
Suspicious circumstance on Carriage Court.
Noise complaint on North Birch Street.
Burglary on Crescent Drive.
september 5
Assist agency on East Wine Country Road.
Traffic hazard on West Second Street.
Parking problem on West Main Street at Avenue G.
Assist agency on East Fourth Street.
Animal problem on West Third Street.
Assist agency on Birch Street.
Court order violation on Birch Street.
Assist agency on Conestoga Way.
Assist resident on Conestoga Way.
Information on Tacoma Avenue.
Traffic offense on Wilson Highway.
Wanted person on Wilson Highway.
Information on Avenue E.
Drugs on Wilson Highway.
Domestic disturbance on Conestoga Way.
Domestic disturbance on Hedrick Place.
Assist resident on Euclid Road.
Noise complaint on Carriage Court.
Suspicious circumstance on Ash Street.
Suspicious circumstance on East Fourth Street at Douglas Street.
september 6
Unsecure premises on East Wine Country Road.
MABTON POLICE
september 4
Found property on Washington Street.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
september 4
Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Transport on West Naches Avenue.
Public service on Morgan Road.
Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.
Assist resident on North 16th Street.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Avenue at South Eighth Street.
Assist resident on South Eighth Street at East Franklin Avenue.
Hit-and-run crash on East Lincoln Avenue.
Trespassing on South 16th Street.
Traffic hazard on North Sixth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.
Animal problem on South 13th Street.
Drugs on Morgan Road.
Civil matter on Columbia Avenue.
Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.
Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.
Traffic offense on Outlook Road at Rougk Lane.
Assist Department of Corrections.
Information on North 16th Street.
Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Assault on Yakima Valley Highway.
Code enforce on Columbia Avenue.
Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.
Non-injury crash on East Edison Avenue at Yakima Valley Highway.
Traffic hazard on Southwest Crescent at Merrick Avenue.
Noise complaint on Outlook Road at Scoon Road.
Traffic stop on Saul Road at East Ida Belle Street.
Welfare check on East Harrison Avenue.
Traffic hazard on South Ninth Street at Grant Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance on Dayton Drive.
Civil matter on North 10th Street.
Suspicious circumstance on South Seventh Street.
Assist resident on Homer Street.
Juvenile problem on North Ninth Street at East Yakima Valley Highway.
Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.
Assist agency on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.
Assist agency on South Fourth Street.
Assist agency on South First Street.
Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.
Business alarm on West Yakima Valley Highway.
Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.
Shots fired on Terry Street.
Utility problem on North 14th Street.
Suspicious circumstance on Sixth Street.
september 5
Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.
Unwanted guest on South Sixth Street.
Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street.
Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road.
Disorderly on East Edison Avenue.
Fraud on North 16th Street.
Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.
Animal problem on Chestnut Avenue.
Illegal dumping on North Fourth Street.
Information on Homer Street.
Traffic hazard on Alexander Road.
Wanted person on North 16th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.
Trespassing on South Sixth Street.
Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.
Animal problem on McClain Drive.
Assault on North Sixth Street.
Court order served on Homer Street.
Hit-and-run crash on West Madison Avenue.
Animal problem on North Fourth Street.
Animal problem on East Harrison Avenue.
Animal problem on South Ninth Street.
Animal problem on East Edison Avenue.
Animal problem on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Information on Tacoma Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Non-injury crash on Bridge Street at Crescent Avenue.
Court order served on Cemetery Road.
Animal problem on South Ninth Street.
Lewd conduct on East Lincoln Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance on South Hamilton Drive.
Custodial interview on Parkland Drive.
Disorderly on North Avenue.
Harassment on McClain Drive.
Traffic hazard on Sheller Road.
Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.
Assist agency on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.
Assist agency on South Fourth Street.
Assist agency on South First Street.
Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.
Harassment on East Lincoln Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street.
Suspicious circumstance on Terrace Avenue.
Transport on North Front Street.
september 6
Suspicious circumstance on Grending Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance on Cascade Way.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
september 4
Domestic disturbance on Washout Road, Sunnyside.
Abandoned vehicle on North Outlook Road at Reeves Road, Outlook.
Unwanted guest on Morse Road, Sunnyside.
Residential alarm on North Hornby Road, Grandview.
Burglary on Hudson Road, Outlook.
Residential alarm on Arrowsmith Road, Sunnyside.
Resident dispute on Second Avenue, Outlook.
Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.
september 5
Livestock incident on Roza Drive at Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.
Animal problem on Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.
Suspicious circumstance on Hudson Road at Price Road, Outlook.
Malicious mischief on Tomlinson Road, Outlook.
Domestic disturbance on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.
Suspicious circumstance on West Outlook Road, Outlook.
Animal problem on Bridgeview Road, Grandview.
Illegal dumping on Chase Road, Grandview.
Suspicious circumstance on Phipps Road, Outlook.
september 6
Domestic disturbance on Rouse Road, Sunnyside.
Threats on Third Avenue, Mabton.
ZILLAH POLICE
september 4
Information on Merclyn Lane.
Residential alarm on Pearson Street.
Noise complaint on Merclyn Lane.
september 5
Suspicious circumstance on Merwin Court.
