School District breaks ground for new high school

— School District officials, staff, students and city leaders gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony for the future Grandview High School.

Voters approved a $42 million bond on Feb. 14, 2017 for the school, which is expected to be ready for students in the fall of 2020.

The work and planning started in 2015 when a consulting firm was hired to find out what community members believed needed improvement in the School District.

A consulting firm interviewed stakeholders and hosted town hall meetings, finding out the community wanted improvements at the high school.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Grandview School Board Chairman Dale Burgeson said the construction of a new high school is the result of hard work from leaders and community members.

He told those gathered he became a part of the community when the current high school was built, and he was happy to see the efforts to build the future high school come to fruition.

Shelby Hall, an alumnus, current high school staff member and community member, was credited for her effort to lead the bond effort.

“I am fortunate to be part of this,” Superintendent Henry Strom said.

The fortune of his tenure in the School District is a result of efforts that began before he was named superintendent, he said.

There were several partnerships, community members and organizations working toward the goal of meeting the needs of the students at Grandview High School, he said.

Architects West designed the two-story high school building, which will feature two gyms, state-of-the-art classrooms, a 453-seat auditorium, band and choir music rooms, a library, a full-service kitchen and cafeteria/multi-purpose room and various other rooms to meet the educational needs of students. The building will also be energy efficient.

Fowler General Construction of Richland was awarded the contract to build the school on Aug. 3 and has already begun preparations of the ground on which it will sit.