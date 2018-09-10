Bickleton’s more than a car show A car show with a cause

The Bickleton Car Show, held last Saturday, isn’t just a car show. It’s a community festival sponsored yearly by the Central Washington Studebaker Club of Yakima.

According to club member Gordon Buelling of Yakima, a member of the club from Bickleton suggested the partnership.

More than 50 show car owners make the trip to Bickleton, pay their entry fee and compete for trophies and prizes. All proceeds go to the Bickleton Museum, one of the finest around.

The museum operates all day, collecting $5 from each visitor.

Some people use the car show for earning a few dollars. Jennifer Seng and her daughter Alicia sell custom embroidery at the flea market.

The ladies of the civic organization Rebekah Lodge bake more than 50 pies to sell for funds for their projects.

Gordon and Barbara Buelling of Yakima have a special relationship with the museum, It exhibits a arrow head collection borrowed from the Buellngs.

All of it was collected by Barbara’s parents, who collected in Western Montana, where they lived.

“We help people around town,” said 16-year member Ruth Hanauer.

Other vendors set up arts and crafts shops and fruit and vegetable stands.

Pictured here, starting upper left, going clockwise are: a 1917 Dodge Brothers Touring Car. Owned by Gilbert Linden of Yakima, it has its original 4-cylinder engine; Gordon and Barbara Buelling of Yakima with two of their classic Studebakers; left to right, Brianna McBride (6th grade), Kylee McBride (8th) and Daniela Sepulveda(9) sell pastries to raise money for their church; Seattle Seahawks-dominated 2016 Polaris Slingshot, owned by

Al Burnichor of Auburn; Pies made by the ladies of the Rebekah Lodge of Bickleton.