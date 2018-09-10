Farm Workers adds manager

Toppenish native Derek Valdez has been named clinic manager of the Valley Vista Medical Group in Prosser, part of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers system.

Valdez grew up with the clinic in his blood.

He and his family benefited from its availability.

When the time came for Valdez to join the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic family more than eight years ago, he didn’t think twice.

“This is such a great organization that I know helps the patients of the communities that we are in; I wanted to be a part of that,” he said.

Since joining the Yakima Valley Farmer Workers Clinic family nearly a decade ago, he has moved up in his career, now to take on a leadership role over a clinic site.

Valdez is faith, family and community oriented. He enjoys outdoor physical activities and being part of the leadership at his church.