Glade Fire expands, state sends in help

The Glade Creek Fire, which sprang up after dark Friday south of Mabton, has grown so much and so quickly that the state was forced to act Saturday morning.

State fire assistance was mobilized at 11 a.m. under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan. It places state-wide resources in support of local firefighters.

The mobilization was ordered at the request of Fire Chief Rhon Raschko, Yakima County Fire District 7.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, the fire was estimated at 3,000 acres and growing. It was threatening homes, crops and infrastructure. Level 1 evacuations were in effect at the time. The fire cause is under investigation.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau ordered three wild-land strike teams, two dozers and two hand crews to join the fight.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray was activated to Level 2 to coordinate state assistance for the Glade Creek Fire. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel were en route to the scene to coordinate dispatch of resources.