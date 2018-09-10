Grandview Stops RV, 10-0

What looked like it would be a true battle of wills Friday night turned out in favor of host Grandview as the Greyhounds nipped and chewed their way to a 10-0 victory against River View.

The game was called short of a full three quarters due to lightning. There were two minutes on the clock when the battle was called.

But, the Greyhounds, now 2-0, came away with the victory and the ability to stand tall for battling through some missteps.

There were plenty of miscues on each end of the field throughout the first quarter. Just shy of the clock running out, Diego Cuevas of Grandview was given the opportunity to place the ball between the crossbars from 43 yard out.

He did just that with inches to spare as it flew low, but it made it through to give the Greyhounds a 3-0 lead.

Taking advantage of the momentum, Grandview kept fighting and Christian Gomez was able to break across the goal line on a 15-yard run early on.

The remainder of second stanza involved a battle of wills between the teams. The Panther defense made every effort to slow quarterback Rocco Parrish down, getting behind the offensive line on several plays.

Grandview, however, left the field at halftime with a 10-0 advantage.

The Greyhounds were able to hold onto that lead until the game was called.

Cuevas led the team with 15 carries for 53 yards, Parrish was stopped on 6 carries for -32 yards, and Alex Douglas gained 3 yards on 2 totes.

Parrish completed 4-of-10 passes for 55 yards.

Douglas had two receptions for 55 yards, Diamond Carrasco hauled in a 24-yard toss, and Gomez caught a 3-yard pass.

With a 2-0 record, the Greyounds will start CWAC play Friday at 7 p.m. Friday.