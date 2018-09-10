Grant for Spanish services received

Northwest Farm Credit Services awarded Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care in Sunnyside a $2,699 Rural Community Grant.

“On behalf of Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care, I say, ‘thank you’ to Northwest Farm Credit Services for awarding us a Rural Community Grant,” Hospice Development Director Shelby Moore said.

“As the number of Spanish-only speakers living in the United States continues to increase, it is vitally important to expand outreach and program efforts to ensure that the Hispanic population receives quality end-of-life care,” she said.

“We are proud to partner with Northwest Farm Credit Services on the ‘Corazones Unidos’ program, translated to ‘United Hearts,’ which addresses the need to develop an outreach program that will inform, educate and provide culturally sensitive services to Hispanic and Latino populations in Benton and Yakima counties,” Moore said.

This year, Northwest Farm Credit Services committed more than $189,000 to 126 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

Since the program’s inception in 2007, 932 grants totaling more than $1.65 million have been awarded.

The next rural grant deadline is Oct. 1.

Applicants for grants can visit nortcs.cm/Stewardship/Rural-Communities for more information and an application.