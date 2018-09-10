Independence of Mexico to be celebrated at event

Heritage University will host a Mexican cultural festival in honor of Mexican Independence Day on Saturday, Sept. 15.

El Grito de Independencia (Cry for Independence) will take place on the Heritage campus, beginning at 5:30 p.m. El Grito de Independencia commemorates the “Cry of Dolores,” a historical event in Mexico that set off the Mexican War of Independence from Spain.

Some in America confuse Mexican Independence Day with Cinco de Mayo.

The Independence struggle against Spain began on Sept. 16, 1810. Most of Latin America went the same way in the next 30 years.

Cinco de Mayo has to do with France’s imposition of itself on Mexico after U.S.-Mexico Ward of 1846. The U.S. and England nearly did the same, wanting to collect debts owed by Mexico.

Those two countries turned back, but France invaded and took control for a few years.

On May 5, 1862 an arm of Mexican peasants bearing farm tools fell upon Frence military contingent and started the removal of France.

The festival at Heritage will feature fun for the entire family. From 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., there will be games for kids, jumpers, food and beverages folkloric dancers and piñata smashing for all ages.

Then at 8:00 p.m., a family movie will be played with free popcorn and sodas served and a “Banda Street Dance” with music performed by Banda Perla Azteca.

Earlier in the evening the CWU Mariachi Club will also perform as a part of the festivities. There will be free door prizes for the first 100 people to arrive at the event.