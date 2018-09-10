Leroy Phillip Householder was born on April 22, 1943 in Yakima, Wash. to Delvin and Delores Householder.

He married Dagmar Beatrice Repp in Babenhausen, Germany in 1964.

They had three children, Elisabeth Ruhs of Kahl/Main, Germany, Delores Bonny of Sunnyside, Wash. and Michael Householder of Grandview, Wash.; six grandsons, David, Ike and Bryan Bonny of Sunnyside, Wash., and Ethan, Collin and James Householder of Grandview, Wash.

Leroy enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1961, spent 21 years on active duty with 17 years deployed to overseas assignments. He also worked at Energy Northwest (Hanford) as an NSO C Nuclear security officer before retiring in 2004.

A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Valley Hills Chapel in Sunnyside at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Sunnyside Fire Department.

Valley Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences for the family can be sent at www.valleyhillsfh.com.