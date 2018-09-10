Mabton coach finds positives in volleyball loss

Mabton lost a non-league high school volleyball match, 3-0, last Thursday, but the game scores were a better indicator of the Vikings abilityie than the match score.
Mabton was in every game against a tough opponent, losing 25-19, 25-22, 25-17. Coach Vanessa Medina praised the play of her captains.
“Even though we lost, the girls all played great,” said the second-year coach. My goal coming in was to make sure the teams all get comfortable with my expectations of volleyball.
“I don’t expect us to be perfect, but I expect the girls to communicate, work hard, and celebrate each other’s success. They all worked hard and got to see a little bit of our potential.”
Karina Garzon, a 5-2 sophomore captain, ended the night with 5 aces, 22 digs and 4 kills.
“She played really well all the way around and did great in leading the team with communication,” Medina said.
“Kassandra Hernandez (junior team captain and returning starting setter) did a great job moving the ball around along the net. She also does a great job putting a block up along side our 5’6 middle hitter, freshman Fatima Quintero.
Also returning for the Vikings is 2017 starter Kassandra Vargas who was lost early to an injury. A girl who had a strong defensive night was Mercedes Becerra, a first-year year. 2 Two more starters are sophomore Olivia Zavala and freshman Maggie Magana.
Medina said her girls She said they are anxious for the rest of their season.
“We’re a young team and still have a lot to learn, but we know we can compete,” Medina said.
